Gash Bark Assembly holds regular meeting

Barentu, 03 April 2017- The Gash Barka Assembly has conducted its 16th regular meeting on 30 March in Barentu.

The Chairman of the regional Assembly, Mr. Osman Mohammed Ali commended the participation of the members in raising the awareness of the public in controlling the prevalence of communicable diseases and conduct regular sanitation popular campaigns. He also said that with the participation of the members significant achievements have been registered in developing agricultural activities and in provision of social services.

Mr. Osman also said that with the sustainable awareness raising campaigns the death rate of mothers during delivery has significantly been reduced. Students’ school enrolment and especially that of female students has also increased, Mr. Osman stated.

The members of the Assembly conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and identified short comings that need to be alleviated.

The managing director in the region, Mr. Omar Mohammed gave briefing on the activities so far conducted as regards land distribution, controlling deforestation, livestock development as well as social services provision and called on the Assembly members to augment participation in the implementation of the charted out development programs.