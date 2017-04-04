8th Festival of Higher Education Institutions

Asmara, 4 April 2017 - The 8th Festival of Institutions of Higher Education in Halhale College of Business and Economics concluded on April 2. Nine instructions of higher education participated in the festival that featured different academic and artistic competitions.

Mr. Yonas Araya, Chairperson of the organizing committee, said that the Festival provided a venue featuring beauty in diversity as well youth talent. Above all, it highlighted the educational excellence of the students