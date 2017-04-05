Support to war disabled veteran fighters

Asmara, 05 April 2017- The Oakland branch association of war disabled veteran fighters donated 8 thousand Dollars to the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veteran Fighters (NAEWDVF).

During the handing over event, Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu, Chairman of the NAEWDVF, indicated that the donation will be allocated to the Mendefera project for the rehabilitation of 16 war disabled veteran fighters.

Mr. Gebrebrhan commending the initiative by the association to support the wad disabled veteran fighters, pointed out that previously the association had donated 42 thousand Dollars.

Ms. Wubet Solomon and Mr. Kiflai Habte who handed over the donation, said that the support of the war disabled veteran fighter is the responsibility of every citizen and not to be left the government only.

The Oakland branch association of war disabled veteran fighters was established in 2010.