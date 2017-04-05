President Isaias held talks with Egyptian delegation

Asmara, 05 April 2017- President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks at the Denden Guest House today, 5 April, with Egyptian Business Delegation led by General Hamdy Badeem, General Manager of the Egyptian Company for National Service.

The Egyptian delegation is slated to discuss and finalize with Eritrean counterparts investment proposals on prioritized sectors; and especially on fisheries.

On the Eritrean side, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of PFDJ Economic Affairs, Maj. Gen. Humed Karikare, Commander of Eritrean Navy, Col. Melake Tesfamariam, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Navy as well as Mr. Fasil Gebreselasie, Eritrean Ambassador to Egypt attended the meeting.

The Egyptian delegation will visit Massawa and other areas in the Red Sea coast.