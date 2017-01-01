5th congress of NUEYS workers in Massawa

Massawa, 10 April- The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) workers organization branch in Massawa has conducted its 5th congress on 4th April.

Pointing out that the NUEYS has been carrying out various political, social and economic activities, Mr. Idris Osman, head of the NUEYS office in the Northern Red Sea region, called for integrated effort strengthen organizational capacity of youth works in the port city.

Underlining that the union's activity was mainly confined in mobilizing students, Mr. Oqbai Berhe, from the central office of the NUEYS, said that due attention will be equally given to youth workers.

In a closing remark, Mr. Haile Teweldebrhan, PFDJ Secretary in the Northern Red sea region, reminded the youth to fully understand the founding principles of the union as well as to uphold the noble societal values for better outcome.



