Eritrean Women’s Agriculture and Trade Association Congress

Asmara, 11 April 2017 - The Eritrean Women’s Agriculture and Trade Association held the 2nd Congress here in the capital.

Noting that human resource development and exchange of experience is vital for the association, Ms. Frehiwet Lijam, the Secretary, explained that training programs were organized so as to upgrade trade and marketing, bargaining capacity along with bee and poultry farming and livestock breeding. She further indicated that with the assistance of the Ministry of Agriculture, three members received additional training in the PRC.

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, expressed readiness to support the association’s endeavors to reinforce women’s participation in the development of modern farming on the basis of modern technology.

The Eritrean Women’s Agriculture and Trade Association was established in 2003.