Boosting Fruits and Vegetable Production

Asmara, 11 April 2017 - Fruits and Vegetable farmers in Anseba region are striving to boost production on the basis of higher organization and effective use of available resources.

The chairman of the association, Mr. Araia Tewolde, stated that the members are making effective use of the professional advice and material assistance being provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The association members produced 190 thousand quintals of vegetables and 66 thousand quintals of fruits from a total of 2,800 hectares.