Supply of Fruits and Vegetables

Asmara, 11 April 2017 - The National Crops and Livestock Corporation is supplying fruits and vegetables to the local markets at fair price.

Mr. Gebrengus Zerie, Head of sales department in the corporation, indicated that around 500 quintals of fruits and vegetables being distributed on daily basis are playing

due role in the reduction of prices.

The Corporation has been playing due role in efforts to achieve food security through the introduction of farm activities in Kerkebet, Gerset, Fanko, Ad-Omar, Elabered and other areas in addition to meeting local demand of crops, fruits, vegetables and meat.