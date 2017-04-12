Pre-cast Factory in Alebu boosts production

Barentu, 12 April 2017- Mr. Teklu Hagos, managing director of Alebu Pre-cast Factory explained that efforts have been made to boost production of pre-cast blocks and other construction materials so as to speed up construction activities in the Gash-Barka region.

Mr. FikaduTekle, head of the Keyih-Bahari Construction and Development Company in the Gash-Barka region, on his part said that the production of pre-cast in Alebu has made possible for the construction of Teseney Market place known as Souq-Shabi, housing project in Gherset and various construction activities being carried out in Sawa. The pre-cast factory has the potential of meeting pre-cast demand in construction activities in the region, Mr. Fikadu added.

Established in 2004 and 2010 respectively, Massawa and Alebu pre-cast factories have been making due contribution in supplying construction materials.



