MoI members visit development sites

Asmara, 12 April 2017- 114 members from the Ministry of Information central office have visited various development sites in the Gash-Barka region.

During their stay in the region from 7 to 9 April, they observed various development projects such as construction of strategic dams, agricultural infrastructures so far put in place, electricity power supply plant and other large projects being carried out in Kerkebet, Sawa, Alebu, Adi-Omar, Gherset and Fanko.

Mr. Rusom Fsehaye, head of Administration and Finance at the Ministry of information, said that the objective of the tour was to enable the staff members of the ministry have first hand information on the large projects implemented in the region. He also said that the tour will help the staff members broaden their understanding on the developmental activities being carried in the region and effectively carry out their professional duties in disseminating correct information to the public.

Major. Kibreab Abrha, head of Eritrea’s Crops and livestock Corporation, on his part said that the developmental activities in the region are in congruent with the self reliance motto of the government of Eritrea and the Front and that all the big projects including the strategic dams, agro-industries, networks of infrastructures, animal feed production plants and electricity power supply are implemented with internal capacity.