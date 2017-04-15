Veteran Fighter Ms. Mihret Eyob Passes Away

Asmara, 15 April 2017 - Veteran Fighter Ms. Mihret Eyob has passed away aged 65.

She joined the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front (EPLF) in 1978 and diligently served her people and nation in different capacities.

The funeral service of the late veteran fighter Mihret would be conducted today, 15 April, at 4 o’clock at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow on the passing away of Ms. Mehret Eyob, the Ministry of Education expresses condolences to family and friends.