Synod General Secretary Gives Benediction

Asmara, 15 April 2017 - His Holiness Abune Lukas, General Secretary of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church Synod, gave benediction in connection with Easter holiday.

He wished Happy Easter to the Eritrean people at home and abroad, members of the Eritrean Defense Forces as well as the sick.

Abune Lukas further called on the faithful to extend a helping hand to the needy and martyrs families.

Reports also indicated that pilgrims comprising heads of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church and the faithful left for Jerusalem to participate in the Easter Celebrations.

According to the office of the Patriarch, the pilgrims would visit holy sites.