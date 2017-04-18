Asmara, 18 April 2017- The first stage of the Tour Eritrea 2017 commenced today, 18 April from Debaruwa-keren covering 127.7 kilometers.

In today’s race Meron Teshome from the German club Bike-Aid, Clent Trivino member of the South Africa national team and Redi Halilaj from the Italian club Amore Vita stood first, second and third respectively.

Accordingly Meron Teshome become the winner of the yellow jersey and Zemenfes Selomon, member of the Eritrean national team the King of the Mountain.

The second stage of the tour will be conducted tomorrow from Hagaz to Asmara.







