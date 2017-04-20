Senior delegation on working visit to China

Asmara, 20 April 2017- Senior Eritrean delegation comprising Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab is on a working visit to the People’s Republic of China at an invitation from Chinese Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi.

On 18 April, the delegation held extensive discussions with the Chinese Foreign Minister on various issues and particularly as regards reinforcing the existing bilateral ties of cooperation between the two countries, strengthening China-Africa relationship and that of China and the Horn of Africa as well as on regional and international issues that are of mutual interest to both countries.

During the meeting, Minister Osman stressed on the final and binding EEBC ruling of 2002, the unjust and illegal sanctions imposed on Eritrea as well as on Eritrea-China economic partnership.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, Mr. Wang Yi on his part gave extensive briefing as regards the cooperation programs mapped out during the China-Africa summit of heads of state which was held in 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa, and expressed his country’s conviction to strengthen cooperation and partnership with Eritrea in all sectors.

Mr. Wang Yi also reaffirmed that his country will raise the issue of sanctions imposed on Eritrea in the UN and will stand alongside Eritrea on various sectors of cooperation.

In its stay in the People’s Republic of China until 22 April, the Eritrean delegation will meet higher Chinese government and party officials.