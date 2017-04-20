Third stage of Tour Eritrea 2017

Asmara, 20 April 2017- The third stage of the Tour Eritrea 2017 which was held to day, 20 April concluded Meron Teshome, member of the German club Bike-Aid winning the stage.

In the race which covered 85 k.m. Tesfom Okbai, member of the Eritrean national team, and the South African Clint Hendricks stood second and third respectively.

Likewise, Amanuel Gebrehiwet from the club Bike-Aid, Sirak Tesfom and Tesfai Mehreteab from Eri-Tel and Pier Paulo Ficcari from Amore-Vita stood from 5th to 7th respectively.

So far Amanuel Tsegai from the Eritrean national team is the leader of the over all classification with the yellow jersey and Meron Teshome king of the mountain.

The fourth stage of the tour will be held tomorrow from Mendefera to Massawa.