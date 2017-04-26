International Malaria Day Observed

Asmara, 26 April 2017 - The International Malaria Day was observed yesterday under the theme “Preventing Malaria: Let’s Ensure Our Health”. The event was held in Embadorho at national level.

Mr. Meles Geresus, Head of malaria prevention in the Ministry of Health, said that persistent effort is being exerted to eradicate malaria through increased public awareness and conducting sustainable popular sanitation campaign.

Mr. Mehari Zaid, Head of administration and finance in the ministry, also indicated that Eritrea has reduced the prevalence of malaria by 75% and stands fourth in the worldwide chart.