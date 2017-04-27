Prevention of non-communicable diseases

Massawa, 27 April 2017 - Mr. Fsehaye Ghergish, head of non-communicable diseases prevention and control unit in the Northern Red Sea region, said that concerted efforts that have been made to prevent and control non-combinable disease have born fruitful outcome.

Mr. Fsehaye further noted that such remarkable progress has been registered through the expansion of healthcare facilities, deployment of healthcare professionals, introduction of modern medical equipment and distribution of sufficient medicine.

Due attention has been given to the prevention of diabetics, cardiac problem, asthma, cancer, blindness and other diseases that could cause dire consequences through the provision of efficient health service in Ghinda’e, Massawa, Afabet and Nakfa hospitals which are equipped with modern healthcare facilities and that of ophthalmic service in particular.

As part of preventing blindness around 1700 nationals have underwent ophthalmic surgery while 6,300 patients were provided with eye glasses.