Youth graduated in various skills

Keren, 27 April 2017 - A total of 187 students including 32 female students in Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone who have been trained for 4 months in various skills graduated.

Present at the graduation event Mr. Teame Samuel, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone branch, and Ms. Shamla Ghebrekidan, head of projects at the NUEYS, said that the training was provided in a bid to upgrade the competence of the youth in various skills and commended all partners who contributed towards the success of the training program.