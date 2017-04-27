Community based support for Martyrs’ families

Keren, 27 April 2017- The head of the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Anseba region, Mr. Girmai Bokretsion indicated that effort is being exerted to develop community based support for the families of martyrs.

Mr. Girmai pointed out that the government is allocating yearly more than 40 million Nakfa in support of families of martyrs and that is significantly contributing in improving the livelihoods of the beneficiary families.

He also stated that over 20 million Nakfa interest free loan has been disbursed to enable the families of martyrs become productive members of the society and so far 86% of the loan has been repaid.

Mr. Girmai further noted that around 200 needy students have received financial support for buying school uniforms and school materials as well as school fee. He also indicated that 20 families which are raising 98 orphans have been rehabilitated with over half a million Nakfa.