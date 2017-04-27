Provision of free medical service

Asmara, 27 April 2017- The Eritrean Medical Association in partnership with its Italian counterpart provided free medical service to citizens working in places exposed to pollutant gases.

The medical service was provided to citizens who are working in environmental sanitation and infrastructure activities as well as at Medeber in the Central region.

The medical service which was provided for a week treating 140 people daily included checkup of respiratory system.

According to Prof. Marco Bruno, leader of the Italian medical team, similar medical service is also being provided to Eritrean cyclists.

The beneficiaries commending the medical service they were provided called for its sustainability.



