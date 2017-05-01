Number of blood donors’ increases

Keren, 01 May 2017- The number of blood donors in the Anseba region has showed a dramatic growth, according to Mr. Mehari Abraha from the National Blood Transfusion Center.

In the occasion in which students of secondary schools in Keren, Elaberid and Hamelmalo College of Agriculture made blood donations; Mr. Mehari said that the number of blood donors has increased this year comparing to the previous years.

He also explained on the importance of inculcating the culture of blood donation amongst the youth and students and called for the need to exert more efforts to augment blood donation in the future.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chine Werqe, Chairman of the Voluntary Blood Donors Association in the Anseba region, said that the increment has been registered owing to the continuous awareness raising campaigns being carried out throughout the region.

Students of the Hamelmalo College of Agriculture said that the blood donation has created them spiritual satisfaction and expressed readiness to become active members of the Voluntary Blood Donors Association.







