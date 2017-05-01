International Workers Day observed

Asmara, 01 May 2017- The International Workers Day, May Day, was observed at national level within the premises of Asmara Brewery under the theme “Strong Organization for Robust Association”.

Senior government and PFDJ officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives of workers’ unions and invited guests attended the celebration.

In an opening speech, Mr. Kahsai Gebrehiwet, Minister of Labor and Human Welfare, pointed out that the policy of the Government of Eritrea which is based on self-reliance is being realized with the strong efforts and commitment of the society, the government and workers. He also said that strong effort is being exerted to ensure public safety and social justice.

Pointing out that “Labor and society are not to be viewed in isolation”, Mr. Kahsai said that work brings material and spiritual satisfaction for the society and is a process for existence and sustainability. Mr. Kahsai also underlined that the main challenges of workers to date are the dominance of permanent job opportunities by temporary labor contracts.

Mr. Tekeste Baire, General Secretary of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW), indicated that the Eritrean workers are among the first African workers that voiced for theirs and their country’s right and that have proud history. Mr. Tekeste also stressed that the message of this year’s May Day is the strengthening of the job opportunities for citizens and bequeathing the proud history of Eritrean workers to generations.

Mr. Tekeste further indicated that the future plan of the NCEW is to strengthen organizational capacity, develop workers’ productivity and acknowledge workers’ rights and responsibilities.

May Day is being observed for its 25th time at national level and for its 127 time at international level.