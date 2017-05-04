Training on emergency surgery

Keren, 04 May 2017- A three months long training program that aimed at conducting emergency surgery on pregnant women was recently provided in Keren Hospital.

Healthcare professionals from Anseba, Gash-Barka and Southern regions have participated in the training program.

Dr. Lealti Ghebreslasie, Gynecologist in Keren Hospital, said that the training program was provided in a bid to upgrade professional skills of midwives and thereby to reduce maternal and child mortality.

Mr. Zekarias Oqubaslasie, head of Health Ministry’s branch in the Abseba region, on his part called on the trainees to share their experiences with colleagues of similar profession.

Dr. Brhana Berhane, Director of Family Planning and Community Health at the Ministry of Health, expressed strong conviction that the training will play significant role in boosting the number of surgeons and in the prevention of maternal and child mortality.