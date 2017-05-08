Effort to improve war disabled veteran fighters’ livelihoods

Mendefera, 08 May 2017- The branch office of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veteran (NAEWDV) in the Southern region is exerting efforts to create a solid ground for its members to improve their economic standards, according to Mr. Tesfaldet Mengstu branch head of the association.

He made the comment during a meeting held in Mendefera with members of the association and area administrators.

Stating that the association has been working around the clock to strengthen the organizational capacity of its members, Mr. Tesfaldet said that the members have become beneficiaries of micro credit and saving and vocational training programs. He also said that around 56 million Nakfa has been disbursed to beneficiaries as part of the micro credit and saving program.

Likewise, Mr. Maekel Tesfamichael, head of social services in Mendefera subzone, indicated that efforts have been exerted to advance the economic and social service provision of the war disabled veteran fighters and to enable them become active members of the society.