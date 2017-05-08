Efforts to boost irrigation farming

Asmara, 08 May 2017- The branch office of Agricultural Infrastructure in the Central region indicated that it’s exerting utmost efforts to develop irrigation farming so as to boost fruits and vegetable products and thus satisfy the local market demands.

Noting that commendable development programs have been accomplished since independence, Engineer Abraham Daniel, head of the branch office of Agricultural Infrastructure in the central region, stated that 105 check dams and water reservoirs have been constructed and are playing a significant role in meeting water supply demands on one hand and augmenting fruits and vegetable products on the other.

Engineer Abraham pointed out that the branch office had focused on the construction and renovation of water embankments, check dams and water reservoirs in 2016/ 2017 and that over 1200 hectares of fruits and vegetables have been cultivated as part of the ongoing program.

He also stated that the existing check dams and water reservoirs in the region are playing a crucial role in enriching the amount of underground water resources.

The irrigation farming program is mainly focused in Arberebu and Gulie areas in the Eastern Escarpments and that most of the task has been accomplished successfully.

Farmers on their part expressed conviction that they will reinforce effort boost production and satisfy the local markets.