Skill upgrading training

Keren, 08 May 2017- The Ministry of Education branch in the Anseba region has provided training to 42 staff members from Hagaz, Adi-Tekelezan, Elabered and keren sub-zones in a bid to upgrade their professional skill.

The training that was provided from 2 to 4 May in Hagaz School of Agricultural Technology included proper archiving and documentation, human resource management, administrative excellence, finance, medicine and equipment preservation as well as information technology among others.

Mr. Zekarias Oqubaslasie, head of administration and Finance of Education Ministry’s office in the Anseba region, said that the recent training program is part of the regular activities being carried out to enhance professional skills of members so as to provide speedy and efficient service.

Dr. Keseteberhan Solomon, head of Ministry of Health branch in the region, on his part said that the Ministry has been giving utmost priority to skill upgrading programs aimed at ensuring the health of the societal. Dr. Keseteberhan further called on the trainees to practically implement what they have learned on the ground.



