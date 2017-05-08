Construction of College of Science nearing completion

Asmara, 8 May 2017 - In line with an agreement reached between the Governments of Eritrea and the People’s Republic of China in 2014, a new College of Science is being constructed at the cost of USD 25 million and that 90% of the construction activities have so far been finalized.

Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has assumed the construction of the College in an area of 37,979 sq. meters which will include administrative and staff rooms, laboratories, lecture and meeting halls, class rooms as well as other educational facilities.

Prof. Ghebrehiwet Medhaine, Vice President of Educational Affairs at the Eritrea Institute of Technology, said that the construction of the new college attests to the strong cooperation partnership that exists between the Governments of Eritrea and the People’s Republic of China and is expected to be finalized in July 2017. He also said that the college is expected to play significant role in advancing the provision of quality higher education in Eritrea.

Prof. Ghebrehiwet further noted that the new College of Science will offer service to around 6,000 students while it has full infrastructural capacity to embrace the Colleges of Engineering and Education within its premises.

According to information obtained from the Commission of Higher Education, the construction of the new College of Science is part and parcel of the overall endeavors being made to provide wider access to higher education and thus similar plans have been mapped out to upgrade the other colleges of higher education.