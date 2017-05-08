Eritrean Foreign Minister holds talks with Egyptian counterpart

Asmara 08 May 2017- The Eritrean Foreign Minister, Mr. Osman Saleh met and held talks with Mr. Sameh Shoukri, Foreign Minister of Egypt on the 6th of May in Cairo.

The two sides expressed satisfaction on the progress of cooperation in the sectors of fisheries, agriculture, health, energy as well as trade and investment.

The two foreign Ministers also took the opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest to both countries.