Training of trainers in Anseba region

Keren, 09 May 2017- The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in Anseba region organized training of trainers on health issues.

At the training which was provided from 2 to 5 May women from the sub-zone of Halhal, Keren, Hamelmalo, Habero, Geleb and Elaberet took part.

Ms. Amna Hassan, head of the union branch, indicated that the objective of the training was to raise the awareness of women on communicable diseases in general and that of HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria in particular.

The trainers pointed out that commendable effort has been exerted to control the prevalence of malaria and called for proper implementation the advice provided by medical experts so as to conduct similar efforts in controlling the other communicable diseases.

Underlining that the safety of mother is the safety of a family, the trainees called for integrated effort on the part of the society and concerned institutions to combat communicable diseases and proper use of impregnated bed nets.