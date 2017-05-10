Farmers association playing role in environmental protection

Massawa, 10 May 2017- The farmers association in She'b sub-zone has expressed readiness to enhance engagement in environmental protection and particularly in soil and water conservation as well as wildlife protection.

The farmers said that they are finalizing preparations to make use of the water streams from the highlands for agricultural activities in general and that fruits and vegetables cultivation in particular.

Mr. Mohammed Hamid Askeray, administrator of She'eb sub-zone, called on the association and individual farmers as well as agricultural experts to play due role in the efforts being made to boost agricultural produce.



