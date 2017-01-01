Call for regrouping of villages and adult education

Massawa, 10 May- The residents of Erafaile, Foro sub-zone, have called for regrouping of villages to a new settlement and for the introduction of adult education program.

The residents of the area explained that various social service rendering institutions that include healthcare, education and supply of potable water have played significant role in the improvement of their living standards.

Pointing out that Erafaile is situated in environmentally vulnerable area and that water supply center need to be setup in a secure and well studied area, Mr. Mamhud Mohammed-Ali, administrator of the administrative area, called on concerned authorities to take immediate measure to relocate Erafaile to a more safe location.

A total of 7,000 families live in Erafaile administrative area and earn their living through agriculture, pastoralism and fishing as well as small-scale trade activities.