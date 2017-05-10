Mendefera, 10 May 2017- The residents of various villages along Teraemni-Dekemhare route are conducting 30 km road renovation popular campaign.

The residents said that the renovation of the dirt road is expected to facilitate and create opportunity for the development of socio-economic activities in their areas.

In the same vein the Dekemhere-Tsorena road is being renovated through popular campaign of residents of different administrative areas and with the support of machinery from Asbeco Construction Company.

According to Mr. Tesfazghi Fsehaye, Surveyor, the renovation of the road will have substantial effect in revitalizing the socio-economic activities through linking all sub-zones in the area with viable transportation system.

Mr. Tesfazghi further said that the road linking Dekemhare to Mai-Ayni has so far been fully renovated and is expected to bring substantial transformation in the living standards of the residents of the area.