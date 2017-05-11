Effort to alleviate transportation deficit

Barentu, 11 May 2017- Wide-ranging roads renovation popular campaigns are underway in Molqui sub-zone to interconnect ten administrative areas with the semi-urban center of Molqui.

With the popular campaigns a new road linking the administrative areas of Gonai, Sagla and Derabush has been constructed and that has created access of viable transportation opportunity to the sub-zones of Molqio and Mensura.

The administrators of the different areas indicated that the popular campaign which started in the month of February is in good progress owing to the strong participation of the residents.

The residents on their part said that the lack of transportation has been a serious deterrent for the over all development of their areas and that with the completion of the construction and renovation of roads the transportation problem will be alleviated for once and for all.

In similar news, the Segen Construction Company is renovating the road linking Keren city with the sub-zones of Hamelmalo, Halhal, Asmat and Selea.

The residents of the different administrative areas are participating in the construction of terraces and water diversion schemes along side the road aimed at saving the road from eroding.

During his visit to oversee the progress of the road renovation, Mr. Ali Mahmud, Governor of the Anseba region, called on the residents to strengthen participation in the efforts being exerted to put in place social service provision institutions.











