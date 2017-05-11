Bee farmers association holds congress

Mendefera, 11 May 2017- The bee farmers association in Mendefera sub-zone which has been established in 2011 held annual conference from 4 to 5 May.

Reporting on the strong sides and shortcomings of the association, the Chairman of the association, Mr. Tekeste Hidrai indicated that in the past year 21 thousand quintals of honey has been produced and that comparing to the previous year it showed 15% increase.

Dr. Okbazgi Kifle, head of animal resources at the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Southern region, pointed out that 18 thousand modern bee hives have been freely distributed to bee farmers in the region in a bid to develop bee farming activities. Mr. Okbazgi also called on the farmers to strengthen effort to boost production, reinforce organization and seek advice of agricultural experts for better outcome.

The administrator of Mendefera sub-zone, Mr. Abraham Hagos on his part called on the bee farmers to participate in forestation activity and ensure better sites for bee farming.

The congress finally elected a new executive committee.

At the congress different research papers were presented by different agricultural experts.

The bee farmers association in Mendefera sub-zone has 57 members and owns over 900 modern and traditional bee hives.