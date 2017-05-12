Fiema Award to Outstanding Students

Asmara , 12 May 2017 - 16 outstanding students from Afambo Junior High School in the Southern Red Sea region have received Fiema Award.

Mr. Osman Abdulkadir, Head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) in the region, noted the spirit of competitiveness that the Award has created among the students and explained that the objective is to develop the teaching-learning process and strengthen the capacity of the students.

The administrator of Central Denkalia sub-zone, Mr. Musa Haj, called on the students and the Afambo school community to keep intact their commendable participation.



