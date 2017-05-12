For Sustainable Human Resources Development

Asmara , 12 May 2017 - Mr. Semere Amlesom, Dean of Hamelmalo College of Agriculture, said that human resource development is an ongoing strategic national program and that the College is striving to that end.

The Dean explained that the College that opened in 2005 with 475 students and 32 instructors is presently providing education to a total of 1,200 students out of whom 53% are females. He further indicated that the College commenced with six degree and diploma programs and is currently providing eight degree and six diploma programs.

The College has so far graduated more than three thousand in first degree and diploma as well as 45 in the post graduate program, he added

Mr. Semere went on to explain that the new modern building complex currently under construction, the laboratory, agricultural facility, in addition to the new programs being introduced coupled with bio-technology, tissue culture would provide added impetus to the development of the college and its contribution to the nation.