Eritrean Nationals Abroad Conduct More Public Diplomacy Activities

Asmara , 12 May 2017 - Eritrean nationals in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, Sweden, Norway, the USA and Kuwait have conducted public diplomacy activities.

In the course of a seminar the nationals conducted in the German cities of Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Manheim, they expressed resolve to further enhance awareness and participation in national development endeavors.

The Chairman of the National Committee in Germany, Mr. Tesfai Ablelom, underlined that different conspiracies are being resorted to with a view to deterring the Eritrean nationals from involving in issues concerning the homeland.

Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, Head of Community and Public Affairs, noted on his part that the external conspiracies against Eritrean sovereignty to derail the development programs have been foiled through the resilience of the Eritrean people.

The participants expressed readiness to combat conspiracies through strengthening organizational capacity and consolidating unity.

In the same vein, national associations in Switzerland conducted seminar on this week in the city of Bern.

The Head of Community and Public Affairs, Mr. Sileshi Idris, pointed out that Eritrean nationals residing in Switzerland stand in unison to challenge and foil external conspiracies against Eritrea.

Similarly, the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland organized a discussion forum aimed at reinforcing academic and professional contribution of Eritrean nationals in development programs in general and human resource development in particular.

Mr. Saleh Abdalla, First Secretary at the Eritrean Embassy, said that the forum was aimed at fostering strong organization and underpin exchange of information and experience with different institutions at home.

Moreover, Eritrean nationals in the East cost of the USA held conference last week under the theme “Our Strong Organization, the Foundation of Our Overall Success”.

The Chairman of the PFDJ in the United States, Mr. Mihreteab Andebrhan, and the head of Community and Public Affairs, Mr. Dawit Haile, gave briefings regarding the objective situation in the homeland.

The Head of Community and Public Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait, Mr. Simon Teklesenbet, also conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals regarding developments at home and the role of Eritreans in the Diaspora on national development endeavors.