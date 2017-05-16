Assessment Meeting on Students’ school enrollment

Barentu, 16 May 2017- An assessment meeting on students’ school enrolment as well as on the existing teaching and learning process was conducted in Molqui sub-zone. The meeting was aimed at identifying the strong and weak sides in the teaching and learning process and thus creates a conducive ground for the development of education in the sub-zone.

Mr. Surafel Weldegergis head of Education in the subzone stated that a number of educational opportunities have been opened in the subzone and that many have become beneficiaries and urged parents to send their children to school.

The administrator of the subzone, Mr. Zerai Berhane called for joint and pertinent efforts on the part of the area administrations and parents so as to bring about lasting solution to the low students’ school enrollment.

The participants of the meeting discussed on various issues pertaining to the impediments encountered that resulted the low students’ school enrolment and ways and means for their remedy. They also discusses on the teaching and learning process and reinforcing the role of parents in the development of education among others as well as the need to assist teachers.

In Molqui sub-zone there are 21 schools ranging from pre-school to secondary schools, according to reports.