National Forestation Day Marked

Asmara, 17 May 2016 - National Forestation Day,15 May, was observed at the Expo grounds here in the capital with different activities under the theme “Let’s Bequeath Green Environment to Our Children”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, underlined that community-based agricultural and forestation activities should be developed so as to ensure effective utilization of the available land resource.

Stressing the need for effective soil and water conservation programs, the Minister emphasized that due consideration should be made for preserving land and promoting forestation in the low land areas. He further explained that societal awareness on alternative energy should be enhanced alongside the popular campaigns in progress.

Mr. Abraha Garza, General Manager of the Forestry and Wildlife Authority, also pointed out that persistent forestation activities are in progress along with public participation and the Armed Forces.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tesfai Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, explained that environmental protection is a national duty. He further underlined that global warming has posed a major challenge at global level.

The Minister went on to stress that Eritrea has been one of the forefront countries that emphasized the need to promote global accord as regards environmental pollution.

A total number of 80 individuals and institutions received certificate of recognition for exemplary role in forestation endeavors and the introduction of smokeless ovens.

The Central region emerged winner of the “Duma” award for active engagement in forestation activities.