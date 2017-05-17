Sheik Alamin Osman passes away

Asmara, 17 May 2017- Sheik Alamin Osman Alamin, Mufti of Eritrea and Chairman of the Central Office of Eritrean Eftae and Islamic Affairs, passed away today at the age of 93.

Sheik Alamin was born in 1924 in Ailet, Ghinda sub-zonre. He attended higher education at the Omdurman University in the Sudan, and graduated from Al-Ahzar University in Egypt in 1954 in Islamic Affairs and Arabic language.

In 1951, while pursuing his education, Sheik Alamin Osman Alamin became one of the founders of the ‘Club of Eritrean Students in Cairo’ and played a leading role in organizing Eritrean youth against the federal arrangement.

Upon returning to his homeland, Sheik Alamin worked first as a teacher of Arabic language in Asmara, and later as a judge of Sharia Court in Aqordet. Sheikh Alamin subsequently served as a member of the Supreme Sharia Court in Asmara and then its President until his retirement in 1975.

In 1992 immediately after independence Sheik Alamin became Mufti of Eritrea and in 2012, the Chairman of the Central Office of Eritrean Eftae and Islamic Affairs ably representing his country at regional and global forums.

The funeral service of Sheik Alamin Osman Alamin will be held tomorrow, Thursday 18 May, at 10 AM at the Sheik Alamin Cemetery here in Asmara.

Expressing deep sorrow on the passing away of Sheik Alamin Osman Alamin, the Government of Eritrea expresses condolences to the faithful.





