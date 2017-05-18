Blindness prevention witnessing remarkable progress

Asmara, 18 May 2017- Dr. Kahsay Fsehatsion, Medical Director at Berhan-Ayni Ophthalmic Hospital, said that commendable progress has been achieved in blindness prevention owing to an expansion of ophthalmic services in all parts the country.

Pointing out that 90% of the overall ophthalmic surgeries carried out in the country in collaboration with medial partners from Sudan, China, Italy, Egypt and Germany have been successful, Dr. Kashsay said remarkable progress has been achieved in the transfer of technology and sharing of experiences.

Indicating that the usage of kohl as a treatment for eye infections or as a beautifying ingredient for babies has been the cause for various eye defection, Dr. Kahsay called on mothers to avoid the usage of traditional practices and recommended to visit ophthalmic center at their vicinity at times they observe any abnormality in the eyes of children.

Dr. Kahsay went on the say that the College of Health Science has been playing significant role in training ophthalmologists and that plans have been mapped out to increase the number of skilled human power in the respective profession.