Mendefera, 18 May 2017- The head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) branch in the Southern region indicated that commendable training programs in a bid to equip the youth with different skills have been organized.

According to the reports of the union branch, 27,600 youth have been trained in bee farming and poultry, steel and wood works, weaving, beauty saloon among others.

Seminars and sports and cultural events have been also organized aimed at strengthening the awareness of the youth and to encourage them strengthen participation in the national development endeavors.

The NUEYS branch in the Southern region has branches in 104 junior and high schools and 14 in the civil service, the report includes.