SRS Assembly holds 15th congress

Assab, 18 May 2017- The Southern Red Sea Assembly conducted its 15th congress from 13 to 15 May in the port city of Assab.

The Chairman of the Assembly, Mr. Ali Nur Ali indicated that notwithstanding all the challenges strong effort has been exerted to ensure socio-economic development and social justice.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the region, said that the congress is a forum in which all activities are assessed and important decisions and recommendations are adopted and called on the members to play leading role in all activities in their areas.

The Assembly members conducted extensive discussion based on the reports presented as regards the sectors of education, health, potable water supply, agriculture, cultural activities among others.