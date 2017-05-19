Plastic factory increases production

Massawa, 19 May 2017- The plastic factory established in Massawa in 2007 is producing daily 2500 water tubes and is satisfying demands of different projects, according to Mr. Mehari Segid, manager of the factory.

Mr. Mehari pointed out that the factory has supplied different sizes of water tubes to the agricultural projects of Kerkebet, Fanco, Gerset, Adi-Halo, Afhimbol, as well as to Halhale Research Center, Molober, Adi-Omar and others.

He further indicated that the factory has provided employment opportunity to many youth.





