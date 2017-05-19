Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations Get Underway

Asmara, 19 May 2017 - Celebrations marking the 26th anniversary of Independence Day commenced today with different activities under the theme “Laying Pillars for Vibrant Development”.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, indicated that the celebrations would feature programs depicting the cultural diversity, beauty, unity and national values of the Eritrean people as well as the progress registered in development programs.

He further explained that the celebrations would also include street shows, children’s programs, photo exhibition, carnival, concerts, cultural performances, community gatherings in addition to performances by Chinese and Japanese cultural troupes. He also stated that football tournaments, cycling competition and car racing would take place.

As regards the theme of the of the anniversary celebration, Ambassador Zemede said that it would reflect the development achievements registered over the past 26 years of independence and the bright future lying ahead.