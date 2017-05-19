Asmara, 19 May 2017- The leaders of the Turkey, Croatia and India have sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 26th Independence Day anniversary.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey expressed good wish to the people and Government of Eritrea amd voiced readiness to advance the friendly relations between his country and Eritrea in all domains.

Likewise, The Croatian Leader, Ms. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic expressed good wish to the Eritrean people and their leadership and desire to strengthen bilateral relations.

In the same vein, Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, President of India on his part expressed good wish to the people and Government of Eritrea and his country’s readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation for mutual advantage.

Moreover, the leaders wished President Isaias good health as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.