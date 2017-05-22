Independence Day celebrations underway

Asmara, 22 May 2017- The 26th Independence Day anniversary celebrations are being held in a colorful manner under the theme “Laying Pillars for Vibrant Development”.

The celebrations that kicked off on May 19th in streets of Asmara and cinema halls depicted the long armed struggle for independence and the immense sacrifices the Eritrean people paid for and thus creating a solid profound foundation for transferring the vibrant history to the young generation.

A Japanese Cultural Troupe staged cultural performances that portray the culture and identity of the Japanese and Eritrean people thus adding color to the event.

Participants of this year’s Independence Day anniversary celebrations said that the ongoing celebrations play a pivotal role in strengthening the unity and harmony of the Eritrean people.

A United Arab Emirate national who arrived in Eritrea traveling from different African countries on a motor cycle expressed delight for arriving in Eritrea at a time when the Eritrean people are celebrating the 26thIndependence Day anniversary. He also expressed gratitude for the hospitality accorded to him by the Eritrean people.



