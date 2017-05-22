NUEW organizes photo exhibition

Asmara, 22 May 2017- The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) organized a photo exhibition in connection with the 26th Independence Day anniversary.

The photo exhibition was officially opened by Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education. Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Fozia Hashim, Minister of Justice and Ms. Askalu Menkorios and other invited guests were present during the opening ceremony.

The photo exhibition featured art products depicting the over all participation and development of women before and after independence as well as the effort being exerted to realize gender equality.

Ms. Winta Gebrai, member of the Research and Information at the union, said that the NUEW is working towards realization of women’s active participation in all sectors of development and that the photo exhibition is aimed at presenting few art products of women.