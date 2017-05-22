Asmara, 22 May 2017- The leaders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Cuba send messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 26th Independence Day anniversary.

In a brotherly message he conveyed in the name of the people and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki as well as peace and prosperity to the people of Eritrea.

In the same vein, Muhammad bin Nayef Bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior as well as Muhammad bin Salman Al-Saud, Deputy Crown Prince, Chief of the Royal Court as well as Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense sent messages of congratulations to the people and the Government of Eritrea.

Likewise, Mr. Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Republic of Cuba, sent message of congratulations and best wish from the people and the Government of Cuba in connection with the 26th Independence Day anniversary.”