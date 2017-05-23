Carnival Show in Asmara City

Asmara, 23 May 2017 - A carnival show was staged in the streets of Asmara on May 22 in connection with the 26th Independence Day Anniversary. The carnival was opened by Maj. General Romodan Osman Aweliai, Governor of the Central region, in the presence of Ministers and senior government officials.

The event was organized by the 13 sub-zones in the Central region under the theme “Laying Pillars for Vibrant Development”. The carnival featured significant historical events before and after independence. It comprised Martyrs Day, the armed struggle for independence, the 6th Offensive, the commencement of National Service, Independence Day on May 24, the establishment of the Voice of the Broad Masses, the Algiers Agreement, nation building activities as well as the role of Eritrean women.

The carnival received popular acclaim by Asmara city residents, Eritrean nationals in the Diaspora and foreign nationals, according to reports.

Meanwhile, community gatherings in all the sub-zonal administrations of the Central region was staged yesterday in the presence of the Central region Governor, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Minister of Culture and Sports, and the visiting Japanese cultural troupe.















